Mega Millions in Florida: Three $2 million winning tickets, two $1 million tickets sold in Florida

A winning ticket for the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Illinois, but don't throw those tickets out yet. A handful of winning tickets worth at least a million dollars were sold in Florida.

According to megamillions.com and flalottery.com, two tickets sold in Florida matched all five numbers in Friday's draw (July 29): 13, 36, 45, 57, 67, worth $1 million, and three tickets sold matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball, 14, doubling their value to $2 million.

Details on specifically where in Florida those tickets were sold was not immediately available. FOX 35 has reached out to the Florida Lottery for additional details.

Friday's Mega Millions jackpot was the second-largest jackpot in the game's 20-year history, according to a Mega Millions news release (topped by the $1.537B jackpot on Oct. 23, 2018, winning ticket sold in South Carolina). It has been rolling since April 15 after a $20 million ticket was sold in Tennessee.

Now that the Mega Millions jackpot has been won, the game resets to $20 million. The next drawing is set for Tuesday, Aug. 2.