64-year-old Florida man run over by his own truck, deputies say

A 64-year-old man died after he was run over by his own truck in Florida this week, according to deputies.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened Monday afternoon in the 3200 block of Buccaneer Road in Lake Worth, according to an incident report.

Dwayne Kenneth Musselman was identified as the victim in this incident, according to the sheriff's office.

Musselman was using his Chevy Silverado to remove a large stump from the ground on his property, but it was not properly placed in park, the report said. As he was standing outside the driver side door, the truck began to roll backward downhill with the driver door open.

As the truck continued to roll backward, the driver door knocked Musselman to the ground, and he was then run over by the front of the truck.

Deputies said he was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:02 p.m.

No other details about the incident have been released.