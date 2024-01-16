Boy, 9, killed after being struck by Orange County school bus: FHP

A 9-year-old boy has been struck and killed by a school bus in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

There is a large law enforcement presence at the Waterford East Apartments, which is located south of State Road 408 and just east of Woodbury Rd. [GMap]. Orange County sheriff's deputies could be seen alongside troopers with the FHP near the bus, part of the Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) fleet.

"This is absolutely devastating for his classmates and his family who are on scene," said FHP spokesperson Tara Crescenzi.

In a statement sent to FOX 35 News, OCPS said it knows of the deadly crash.

"Right now, the district is working with Florida Highway Patrol to confirm information related to this incident," said a spokesperson for the district.

The child was the only student on the bus, Crescenzi added. The identity of the child was not immediately released.

The FHP said troopers have interviewed the bus driver. They are now reviewing video and searching for anyone who may have witnessed the incident.