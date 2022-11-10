Expand / Collapse search
60-foot Christmas tree toppled by Hurricane Nicole at Cranes Roost Park

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 11:35AM
Hurricane Nicole
FOX 35 Orlando

When or not it's considered too early to put up Christmas decorations – we'll leave that argument to everyone else -- the winds from Hurricane Nicole (now downgraded to a tropical storm) toppled a 60-foot Christmas tree at Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs.

Video captured Thursday morning showed the massive tree – and all of its ornaments – tilted to the side, and part of its fence barricade flipped over.

The Christmas tree is part of the city's yearly "Light Up The Holidays" event, which will be held on Dec. 3, 2022. 

Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday morning on the eastern coast of Florida as a category 1 hurricane, causing several buildings along the coast to partially collapse or totally collapse. Areas hit hardest have been Daytona Beach Shores, Flagler Beach, and Wilbur-By-The-Sea.