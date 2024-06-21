Expand / Collapse search

52-year-old woman missing from Lake County: deputies

By Christie St. Vil
Published  June 21, 2024 11:08am EDT
Lake County
FOX 35 Orlando
article

Clark

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The Lake County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 52-year-old woman from the Clermont area, deputies said. 

Tomiko Clark was last seen on Sunday leaving her job in her red Mazda CX-5 with the Florida license plate 76DEQA. 

Clark was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black scrubs and a tan zip-up sweater. 

RELATED: 15-year-old reported missing in Lake County, deputies say

She is a black female, with black hair and hazel eyes. She weighs 254 pounds and is 5 feet,1 inch tall. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimeline or Detective Corman at (352)-343-9500. 