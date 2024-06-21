52-year-old woman missing from Lake County: deputies

article

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 52-year-old woman from the Clermont area, deputies said.

Tomiko Clark was last seen on Sunday leaving her job in her red Mazda CX-5 with the Florida license plate 76DEQA.

Clark was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black scrubs and a tan zip-up sweater.

She is a black female, with black hair and hazel eyes. She weighs 254 pounds and is 5 feet,1 inch tall.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimeline or Detective Corman at (352)-343-9500.