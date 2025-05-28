Orlando weather: Hot and humid Wednesday brings scattered afternoon storms

The Brief Wednesday will be hot and humid, with highs in the low to mid-90s and afternoon sea-breeze storms bringing heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. Overnight conditions will remain mild and muggy, with lows in the 70s. The rest of the week continues the pattern of afternoon storms, but a cold front late Friday into Saturday will boost rain chances, slightly lower temperatures, and bring Saharan dust by midweek, impacting air quality but enhancing sunrises and sunsets.



A hot and humid Wednesday is on the way along with the return of afternoon sea-breeze downpours and storms.

What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

Afternoon highs will soar back into the low and mid 90s and feels-like temperatures will be around the upper 90s and low 100s.

In terms of shower and storm chances, we won't see quite as of widespread activity as we've seen so far this week.

When will rain and storms arrive?

Timeline:

By 4-5pm chances will increase, along with a steady uptick in the intensity as storms move further inland. Chances will remain scattered at around a 50% through the early evening before eventually fading away as they drift towards the east coast. By 9-10pm, any lingering showers and storms will fizzle out.

Storm threats

Impacts will include frequent, vivid lightning, heavy downpours, and gusty winds. Timing wise, these will begin as isolated downpours around 2-3pm near the I-75 and I-95 corridors.

What will the weather look like for remainder of the week?

Looking ahead:

The rest of the work week features daily rounds of afternoon sea-breeze showers and storms accompanied by hot and humid temperatures. A pattern change does finally arrive late Friday and into early Saturday morning with the passage of a cold front. This will help to increase rain and storm chances for what looks to be overnight Friday and into the first half of Saturday.

Temperatures will be knocked down by a few degrees as well, with highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances will taper off on Sunday before picking back up into next week.

Saharan dust heads to Florida

Something else that will be picking up next week will be the Saharan Dust, especially midweek. This could decrease air quality and make for a more milky look to our normally blue skies.

On the bright side, it will make for more vivid and colorful sunrises and sunsets.

