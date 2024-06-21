15-year-old reported missing in Lake County, deputies say

article

A 15-year-old girl has gone missing from the Lake County area, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Ruth Arias-Jimenez was last seen on Tuesday leaving her residence in the Groveland area wearing an oversize red shirt and blue crocs.

Jimenez can be described as a Hispanic female, with long black hair, brown eyes and a scar on her forehead. She weights 140 pounds and is 5 feet, 2 inches tall.

According to deputies, Jimenez may now be in the Clermont area with friends.

Anyone with information that could help the police locate Jimenez is urged to contact Crimeline or Detective Labdat at (352)-345-9500.