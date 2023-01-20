5-year-old Florida boy dies after being hit by truck, FHP says

article

A five-year-old boy was killed on Friday morning after being struck by a pickup truck in Alachua County, Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to troopers, this happened just after 7 a.m. on Hipp Way. FHP said the 30-year-old driver in a Ford F-150 was traveling north on Hipp Way and the boy was walking on the sidewalk that leads to a crosswalk.

The boy attempted to cross Hipp Way at the same time the truck was at the crosswalk, FHP said, and that's when the truck reportedly hit the child.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No other information has been released.