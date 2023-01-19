2 Florida children stabbed repeatedly by father's girlfriend, police say

Two children are recovering in a Florida hospital after the Kissimmee Police said their father’s girlfriend stabbed them repeatedly.

The kids’ mother, Jessica Ricks, said her 10-year-old daughter was stabbed twice in the neck, slicing open her carotid artery. Her 14-year-old son, she said, was stabbed a dozen times.

In a picture obtained by FOX 35 News, you can see a tube through the boy's chest. His mother said that’s because his lung was punctured and is at risk of collapsing. The mom was on FaceTime with her little girl and said her daughter stepped away for a moment and came back screaming.

"My daughter’s bleeding, and she’s screaming, ‘Mommy’ and I’m helpless. I’m here and she’s in Kissimmee. I kept calling the operator like, ‘Any update? I want to know.’ Come to find out, it was both my kids, and she was out to kill them," said Ricks.

Kissimmee police officers said the dad’s girlfriend is to blame.

"Really, I hope she rots in hell," said Ricks. "No kids deserve this."

Doris Espinoza Rodriguez is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of attempted felony murder, two counts of aggravated child abuse, and one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Court documents state that Doris Espinoza-Rodriguez said she wanted to cause harm and that she was "going to go out with a bang." That’s when police said she attacked.

Court records also show Espinoza-Rodriguez had been charged with domestic violence in the past. The Assistant State Attorney argued Espinoza-Rodriguez should not be allowed to bond out of jail, saying there are "no conditions of release reasonably sufficient to protect the community from the risk of physical harm."

"This lady is crazy. She premeditated it. And I just hope she doesn’t ever get out," said Ricks.

Ritz and her ex-husband split custody 50/50. She wants to get full custody now, but she works two full-time jobs, which will make things tough through her kids' recovery.

"I need justice for my kids," said Ricks. "I believe he is at fault for not protecting my kids."