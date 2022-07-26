5 things to do this weekend in Orlando: July 29-31

article

What better way to end the month of July and start the month of August refreshed than with a fun weekend outing?

Here are five things planned the weekend of July 29 through July 31.

TACOS & TEQUILA

Calling all taco lovers! The Taco and Tequilas event is back and will be held Saturday, July 30 at the Cheyenne Saloon located at 120 W. Church Street in Orlando.

Event-goers will get to sample and vote on their favorite tacos among competing food trucks, taco shops and restaurants. There will also be tequila tastings, plenty of beer live entertainment – all of which is included in the ticket price. The event begins at 1 p.m. To purchase a ticket, or for more information, visit tacosandtequilaorlando.com.

THE ALICE COCKTAIL EXPERIENCE

Imagine having a cocktail in the magical realm of Alice's Wonderland. That's the pop-up experience underway in downtown Orlando. Take a 90-minute journey down the rabbit hole and through the looking glass. Event organizers say on the journey you will create two bespoke Wonderland cocktails, solve riddles and challenges just like Alice, Devour "Eat Me" cake, Paint the roses red, and much more. The event is taking place at The Oliv Bar located at N Magnolia Ave Ste 100. The $47 event ticket can be booked online. If you can't make it out this weekend, don't worry. The event will be here until Aug. 10.

DERAY DAVIS COMEDY SHOW

Actor and comedian DeRay Davis will perform at the Improv located at 9101 International Drive Suite 2310 in Orlando on Friday, July 29 through Sunday, July 31.

Guests must be at least 21 years old to attend the event. Tickets are $42 per person and increase by $5 for day-of purchases.

MIAMI, FL - MAY 27: Actor/ Comedian DeRay Davis performs live on stage during 'No Cap Comedy Tour' at James L. Knight Center on May 27, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images) Expand

PAW PATROL LIVE!

Here's an event for the kiddos! Ryder and your favorite pups will perform live on stage for its The Great Pirate Adventure. The event will take place Saturday, July 30 through Sunday, July 31 - with shows at 11 a.m. and at 3 p.m.

It will be held at the Addition Arena located at 12777 Gemini Blvd N in Orlando. Tickets range between $24 and $80 per person depending on your seat at the venue.

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

Watch the musical comedy Catch Me If You Can based on a true story, turned hit film. The production will take place Friday, July 29 through Saturday, July 30 at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts located at 445 South Magnolia Avenue in Orlando.

The show will begin on both days at 7 p.m., and tickets begin at $25. To buy tickets, or for more information, visit the event page by clicking here.