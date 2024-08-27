5 students arrested, principal injured in fight at West Port High School, officials say

Stream FOX 35:

Five students were arrested and a principal was injured during a fight that broke out at West Port High School in Ocala on Monday, according to the school district.

A spokesperson for Marion County Public Schools said four students were issued civil citations that "will turn into physical arrests if they fail to uphold the conditions to which they agreed." Civil citations are an alternative to physically arresting juveniles accused of committing first-time misdemeanor offenses.

A fifth student was physically arrested and charged with felony battery on a school official. The student, whose identity has not been released, was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice facility in Marion County.

The principal, Ginger Cruze, was "caught in the middle of the fight," according to the school district. Cruze was treated and released from a local hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

FOX 35 has reached out to the Ocala Police Department for more information.

This is a developing story.

