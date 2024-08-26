Palm Bay Magnet High School student in custody after stabbing student with scissors, officials say

A Palm Bay Magnet High School student was taken into police custody on Monday after allegedly stabbing another student with scissors during a fight, according to a spokesperson for the school district.

The school was placed on a brief lockdown, which has since been lifted. As of 2 p.m., the school was under a shelter in place.

A spokesperson for the school district told FOX 35 that the incident was between two male students. One student was stabbed in the abdomen, and the other had a cut on his hand, officials said.

Both students were transported to separate hospitals. The extent of those injuries was not immediately known.

No other details were immediately released.

The school official described the situation as an "isolated incident" and said there was no ongoing threat. School pickup will also be normal, the official said.

