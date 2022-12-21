5 arrested in connection to man's murder in St. Cloud, Florida deputies say

Five people have been arrested after a man was found dead in St. Cloud back in October, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

On Oct. 12, deputies responded to 3785 Henry J Avenue for an unknown problem. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as Alexis Vargas-Algarin, dead.

Detectives determined the man had been murdered.

Pictured: Alexis Vargas-Algarin, victim (Photo via Osceola County Sheriff's Office)

At 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sheriff Marcos Lopez will provide additional details about the case and the suspects they have in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.