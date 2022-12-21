16-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot early Wednesday morning.
Officers say they received a call about a shooting just before 1:30 a.m. in the area of Long Road in Orlando. When they arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old Black male injured. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
Police have not released any information on suspects in this case. The investigation is ongoing.