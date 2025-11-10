4-year-old twins shot inside Orange County home, deputies say

The Brief 4-year-old twins were hospitalized over the weekend after being shot at the family's home, according to Orange County deputies. The children were taken to the hospital by their parents, who told deputies they heard a loud "pop" sound inside the home. Both parents were arrested. The mother has been charged with child neglect, while the father has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.



Two 4-year-old children were hospitalized after they were shot at their home over the weekend, leading to both parents being arrested, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

The shooting happened at a home in the 8300 block of Calais Circle on Saturday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said they were initially called to AdventHealth East Orlando after reports of two 4-year-old twins with gunshot wounds.

The children had been brought to the hospital by their parents, Keishara Goodrum, 39, and Maurice Bright, 40. Both children were later transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children for treatment. They are in critical but stable condition, according to deputies.

Deputies conducted interviews with both parents, who told investigators that they didn't see what happened, but they heard a loud "pop" sound inside their home. Goodrum told deputies she was in the kitchen at the time making breakfast for her and her five children. Bright said he was on the back porch cooking food on the grill when he heard what could have been a gun shot.

Goodrum also told deputies she forgot to secure her gun after leaving it under one of the couch cushions the night before.

Goodrum was arrested and charged with two counts of child neglect with bodily harm, according to the arrest affidavit. Bright was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Both were booked into the Orange County Jail.

Keishara Goodrum, 39, and Maurice Bright, 40, were arrested after their 4-year-old twins were shot at their home. (Orange County Jail)