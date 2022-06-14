4 dead in apparent murder-suicide shooting in Casselberry, police say

article

Four people are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Casselberry Tuesday morning, according to police.

Around 7:15 a.m., officers with the Casselberry Police Department responded to an apartment in the area of 2333 Coawood Court after someone called 911 saying he had been shot.

When officers arrived at the apartment, they found four people inside who had been shot: two women and two males, one of which appeared to be a juvenile, police said.

Medical personnel responded and provided care to the injured and took at least one person to a hospital, but officers said the four people later died of their injuries.

"Preliminary information has indicated this is a circumstance involving a subject who committed triple homicide and then suicide," a spokesperson for the police department said in a statement. "The scene is contained and there are no suspects outstanding, nor is there any danger to the public at this time."

An investigation is ongoing.