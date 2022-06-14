NHC: System in Caribbean Sea could become next tropical depression this week

After a few quiet days in the tropics, an area of low pressure is being monitored in the southwestern Caribbean Sea, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Forecasters say the disorganized showers and thunderstorms could gradually develop while it drifts northwestward near the coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras.

"It could become a tropical depression late this week if the disturbance remains over water," the NHC said.

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Storm Team Hurricane Center for the latest tropical weather outlook and more

Regardless of development, this system could produce periods of heavy rainfall across portions of eastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras late this week. As of Tuesday, the system has a 10-percent chance of developing over the next 2 days and a 40-percent chance over the next 5 days.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 35 NEWS APP | FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP

The FOX 35 Storm Team will be monitoring the system and the rest of the tropics throughout hurricane season, which runs through Nov. 30.

