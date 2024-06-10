Expand / Collapse search

39-year-old reported missing in Orlando, police say

By Christie St. Vil
Published  June 10, 2024 4:14pm EDT
Ruth Clerveau was last seen at a house in the 11000 block of Straits Way at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Friday. (Credit: Orlando Police Department)

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 39-year-old woman has gone missing from the Orlando area, police said.

Ruth Clerveau was last seen at a house in the 11000 block of Straits Way at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Friday, according to the Orlando Police Department. 

She drove away in an unknown direction in her silver 2019 Nissan four-door sedan with the Florida license plate 74CJCD, police said. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Orlando Police Department or call 911. 