3 teens hurt in drive-by shooting near Waterford Town Center, deputies say

The Orange County Sheriff's Office released new details Monday about a shooting that injured three teenagers near the Waterford Town Center on Saturday.

According to deputies, the teenagers were hanging out behind buildings at the shopping plaza near the movie theater, when they were shot at from a vehicle.

The victims – a 14-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man – are expected to be OK, authorities said.

MORE NEWS:

Investigators do not believe the shooting was a random act. Prior to the shooting, officials said there was an argument with people outside their group.

One of the victims is refusing to cooperate with law enforcement's investigation, and the other two victims have provided very limited information about what led to the shooting.

At this time, deputies have not identified any suspects and do not have a description of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.