3 teens shot in Orange County parking lot: Deputies

Three teens were injured in a shooting in an Orange County parking lot Saturday, deputies said.

Deputies responded to a shooting that happened around 7:52 p.m. at the Waterford Lakes Town Center on the 400 block of North Alafaya Trail.

They found three male teens who had been shot in the parking lot. They were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details have been released.

No suspect has been arrested.