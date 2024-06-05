3 teens arrested in alleged Daytona Beach vehicle burglary spree

article

Three teens are in custody after allegedly committing multiple vehicle burglaries in a Port Orange neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a call reporting suspicious activity in the area and found the teens in a nearby apartment complex. One of them was trying to hide under a pickup truck, police said.

The suspects, identified as 17-, 16- and 14-year-old boys, are all residents of Daytona Beach.

Home security footage (Credit: Port Orange Police)

A Glock handgun magazine was recovered from the suspects, raising concerns about the potential for more serious crimes, police said.

The morning after the teens' arrests, police received multiple reports from other neighbors that their cars had been burglarized. After investigation, it was determined that these same three teens were responsible for those burglaries as well, police said.

All three suspects have been charged and are in custody. FOX 35 is choosing not to name the suspects due to their age.

The Port Orange Police Department has issued a reminder to residents to lock their vehicles and remove any valuables, including house keys, garage door openers, and guns. The department emphasized that vehicle burglaries often increase during the summer months and encouraged the community to stay alert.

If you notice any suspicious activity, report it to your local police department.