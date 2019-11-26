3 Orange County deputies taken to hospital after possible exposure to fentanyl

article

Three Orange County sheriff's deputies were taken to a hospital after the Sheriff's Office says they were exposed to the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl.

Deputies on Friday afternoon arrested a man on felony narcotics charges. While on their way to the jail, deputies say the suspect began showing signs of an overdose, so they administered Narcan, which is a medication used to block the effects of opioids.

Back-up units responded, including the fire department; however, during the incident, the three deputies say they began to feel the effects of a possible overdose after somehow being exposed to fentanyl.

Officials say the three deputies were taken to the hospital, along with the suspect, as a precautionary measure. They are expected to be okay.

