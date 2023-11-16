3 Florida woman make off with over $1,500 in Target merchandise, including air fryer and makeup, police say

Police in Sanford are searching for three women accused of stealing over $1,500 worth of merchandise from Target last month.

The alleged theft happened Oct. 13 at the Target at 1201 WP Ball Blvd. in Sanford, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Police said the three women each grabbed a shopping cart and walked around the store, filling up their carts with merchandise, including a Ninja air fryer, makeup, household goods and clothing.

After their "shopping" spree, the women placed all their items into a single cart and walked out of the store without paying, police said. They loaded the items into a white Jeep Cherokee.

The merchandise totaled $1,579.07.

Photo: Sanford Police Department

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sanford Police Department.