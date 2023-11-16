Man, woman bolt from 2 different Central Florida Walmarts on same day with full shopping carts, officials say

Officials in Central Florida are on the lookout for a man and woman accused of walking out of Walmart stores with carts full of merchandise without paying.

One incident happened in Marion County, while the other occurred in Sanford. Both of these alleged thefts happened on Oct. 26.

In Marion County, a woman was seen on surveillance video shopping at the Walmart at 34 Bahia Ave. in Ocala, according to deputies. She filled up her cart with over $800 worth of merchandise, but breezed past checkout and allegedly ran out of the store without paying. You can watch the surveillance video in the player above.

Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office

MORE : 3 Florida woman make off with over $1,500 in Target merchandise, including air fryer and makeup, police say

Anyone with information about this alleged theft is urged to contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 352-732-9111. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP or at ocalacrimestoppers.com. Reference 23-61 in your tip.

In Sanford, a man was spotted shopping at the 1601 Rinehart Road location. Unlike the woman above, the man went to self-checkout, but only pretended to scan the merchandise, deputies said. When an employee approached him and requested that he move to a manned register for assistance, he allegedly refused.

RELATED : Florida man steals $900 worth of Walmart products and then leaves everything behind, deputies say

That's when the man walked to a service area in the back of the store, loaded the items into his car and left the area, according to deputies. The man made off with $223.69 in merchandise.

Photo: Sanford Police Department

RECOGNIZE HIM? Florida man hops onto moving Amazon truck, threatens driver with sharp object: police

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sanford Police Department.