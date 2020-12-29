3 dead, including carjacking suspect, in head-on crash on Interstate 95

article

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating a crash involving multiple fatalities on Interstate 95 (I-95), near Daytona Beach.

The Volusia County County Sheriff's Office said the crash involved a fleeing suspect in an armed carjacking in Orange County.

Investigators say the suspect fled from Flagler County deputies, turned off his lights and entered Volusia County.

At around 7 p.m., officials say the suspect made a U-turn on I-95.

They say the suspect then headed north in the southbound lanes and hit an oncoming vehicle head-on in the area of Exit 260A.

The Florida Highway Patrol says three people have been confirmed dead, including the suspect.

Advertisement

The two other deceased individuals were in the other car, according to FHP.

Two other people in the car that the suspect hit were taken to the hospital, one to Halifax Hospital and the other to Arnold Palmer. Troopers say both are listed as "trauma alerts."