3 arrested after viral attack at Florida Popeye's drive-thru

Three women who police say were caught on camera attacking a drive-thru employee at a Florida Popeye's have been arrested.

A fourth woman remains at large.

RELATED: Florida Popeye's drive-thru turns into wild brawl and robbery, video shows

Joanna Ceidi, 19, Chloe Arieigha Hernandez, 21, and Brianna Toombs, 19, were arrested on charges of robbery with a weapon and burglary with assault or battery.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, a silver Nissan Sentra with the four females inside was going through the Popeye's drive-thru in Lantana on Tuesday when one of the passengers started arguing with the cashier.

Advertisement

The female passenger then allegedly spat at and attacked the cashier, prompting two other suspects to start brawling with other employees.

TRENDING: FDA warns against drinking this bottled water after several reports of liver damage

One of the suspects allegedly reached into the drive-thru window and grabbed money out of the cash register before they all hopped back into the car to drive away.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest trending stories.