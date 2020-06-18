28 Orlando firefighters test positive for COVID-19, department confirms

article

28 Orlando firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19, the department said.

On Wednesday, the Orlando Fire Department reported that seven firefighters had tested positive for coronavirus. Now, just one day later, they announced that there are now a total of 28 members who have tested positive for the virus.

They are said to all be in a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine.

They also said that anyone else with symptoms or direct exposure to the infected firefighters will be tested as well.

"The Orlando Fire Department continues to take the necessary precautions to reduce the spread of the virus, which includes wearing PPE on every emergency call and inside the fire stations, practicing physical distancing, performing wellness checks, and thoroughly cleaning all fire department facilities," the department said. "We are coordinating efforts between all our stations to ensure we have response coverage throughout the city."

