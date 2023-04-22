25-year-old woman killed, man, 3 children injured in Brevard County crash

A 25-year-old woman died in a crash that injured three children and a 28-year-old man in Brevard County early Saturday morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 12:03 a.m. at Max Brewer Memorial Parkway and Black Point Wildlife Drive, according to FHP. The woman was driving a Toyota 4-Runner eastbound on Max Brewer Memorial Parkway when she reportedly left the eastbound lane and began to travel in a southeasterly direction, a crash report shows.

As a result, the 4-Runner ran off the roadway and struck a tree. The car continued traveling east causing the front of the 4-Runner to collide with a second tree before beginning to overturn.

The car then entered a steep ditch filled with water and struck a third tree before coming to a final rest on the left side, leaving the car partially submerged in water. The woman died at the scene, and the children and man were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.