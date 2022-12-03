23-year-old Florida deputy killed in 'off-duty incident,' Brevard Sheriff says

article

A 23-year-old Florida deputy has died after he was killed in an "off-duty incident," on Saturday, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said Deputy Austin Walsh was accidentally killed in an off-duty incident that happened in Palm Bay.

"Deputy Austin Walsh was 23-years-old and was a treasured member of our BCSO Family," the post said. "Austin served as a member of our agency since he was 18 and prior to that served for several years as a member of our Explorers program."

According to Palm Bay police, an incident happened in the 700 block of Damascus Ave. in the southwest section of the city. Police say on arrival it was learned one male had been shot and was deceased, but did not provide further details.

The Palm Bay Police Department and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating.

"At this time, we ask that you keep Austin, his family, our agency, and our entire community in your thoughts and prayers as we collectively face the most difficult of times," Sheriff Ivey said.