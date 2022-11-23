Florida deputy dies after being struck by vehicle on I-75; Massachusetts driver arrested for DUI

Florida troopers arrested a Massachusetts woman for DUI manslaughter after a Charlotte County deputy was struck and killed late Tuesday night.

According to Sheriff Bill Prummell, the deputy was in the middle of a traffic stop on Interstate 75 near the Duncan Road exit when he was struck by another vehicle. The driver was identified as 30-year-old Cassandra Smith of Lakeville, Massachusetts.

The 23-year-old deputy was taken to ShorePoint Health Punta Gorda, and later passed away.

"Florida Highway Patrol is currently working the crash. More details to follow," the sheriff said in a Facebook video posted at midnight. "I'm not going to be releasing the name at this time, due to the fact that not all the family members have been notified, but please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you and God bless."

Based on the investigation so far, troopers said Smith was heading north on I-75 when she lost control of her Jeep, veered from the left lane, and entered the northbound paved shoulder. That's where she collided with the rear of the Charlotte County deputy's patrol vehicle which was parked during a traffic stop. Troopers said the vehicle's emergency equipment was on.

A third vehicle, a Honda, was parked in front of the patrol vehicle during the traffic stop. That driver, a 29-year-old man from Haines City, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The passenger, a 28-year-old man, was uninjured. It's unclear if the deputy or the Polk County man were outside their vehicles at the time of the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.