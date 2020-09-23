200 more Florida resident deaths reported, cases top 690,000

article

The Florida Department of Health on Wednesday reported an additional 2,590 coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to 690,499. Another 202 Florida residents have died.

The death toll in the state is now at 13,618.

The United States has reached another sobering milestone as COVID-19 deaths top 200,000, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sept. 22, the U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 deaths, with Brazil coming in second with 137,272 deaths and India in third with 88,935 deaths. The global death count is at 965,839 with a total of 31,374,796 global positive cases.

As the U.S. braces for the upcoming flu season, the fight against COVID-19 continues with conflicting guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

MORE NEWS: More than 200,000 dead in US from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins

Advertisement

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that it mistakenly posted guidance saying the novel coronavirus can be transmitted by tiny particles that linger in the air, and the agency pulled the updated information from its website.

"A draft version of proposed changes to these recommendations was posted in error to the agency’s official website,” the CDC said in an email. “CDC is currently updating its recommendations regarding airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19).”

RELATED: CDC ranks trick-or-treating as a 'high-risk' Halloween activity

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released recommendations on how to celebrate this year, including encouraging people to skip trick-or-treating.

Halloween isn’t canceled nationally, but the CDC wants folks to modify how they celebrate the haunting holiday so that no one comes down with a case of coronavirus.

You can read about the recommended do's and don't's HERE.