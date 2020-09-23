CDC ranks trick-or-treating as a ‘high-risk’ Halloween activity

Halloween is weeks away and because of COVID-19 -- it will look a bit different this year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released recommendations on how to celebrate this year, including encouraging people to skip trick-or-treating.

Halloween isn’t canceled nationally, but the CDC wants folks to modify how they celebrate the haunting holiday so that no one comes down with a case of coronavirus.

That means coming up with some creative alternatives and smaller gatherings.

On their do’s and don’t's list:

Traditional trick-or-treating and trunk or treating are considered high-risk.

Trick-or-treating with to-go bags that are left out is considered a moderate-risk.

"Kids cluster at a door or too close to people answering door then that is cause for concern," said one doctor.

Crowded costume parties, haunted houses, and hayrides with people who aren’t in your family are also on the high-risk list.

Experts say you can’t swap a monster mask for your cloth one - it won’t protect you.

Jessica Bradu, who’s a mom of two, says she’s leaning toward keeping the festivities small.

"We're trying to see if maybe we just do something with family so the kids feel the holiday and definitely they’ll dress up."

The CDC says you could organize a small outdoor costume parade with social distancing or take the party virtual. No one said anything about skipping the candy this year, so the CDC says families could opt for a scavenger hunt in their homes – similar to an Easter egg hunt.

