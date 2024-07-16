Expand / Collapse search

20 people treated after 'bug bomb' mishap at Florida Publix, officials say

Published  July 16, 2024 10:25am EDT
Palm Bay
FOX 35 Orlando

PALM BAY, Fla. - Twenty people received treatment after being exposed to a chemical smell inside a Publix store in Palm Bay on Monday morning, officials said.

According to Palm Bay Fire Rescue, the grocery store at the intersection of Babcock Street and Palm Bay Road was evacuated because of the odor, while crews investigated the source.

Crews later learned that the chemical smell was the result of a 'bug bomb' –  apesticide product used to kill insects – that activated when it fell from a store shelf.

The store reopened for business after the fumes were diminished, and the building was ventilated.

All 20 people were treated at the scene and do not have any lingering health issues, officials said. 