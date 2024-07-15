UCF student run over by car makes remarkable recovery: 'I feel like my old self'

It has been six months since a University of Central Florida student was run over by a car while riding his skateboard to work. He is on a remarkable road to recovery as he’s out of the hospital, back to work, and even taking summer college courses.

Grayson Zrelak was hit by a car six months ago while riding his skateboard to work at Sonic in Longwood. He was in the crosswalk when it happened. A tire ran over his head. Longwood Police have said the driver is at fault for the crash.

"I was crossing the street and I remember maybe about halfway getting through there, and then all of a sudden, it blacked out. I blacked out, and I woke up in a hospital," said Zrelak.

He was rushed to the hospital and ended up in a medically induced coma for weeks. He has had many, many surgeries. He has facial paralysis on part of his face and 40 percent hearing loss in one ear. However, now he’s trying to return to normal with a sense of humor.

"I feel refreshed, I feel like my old self. Except, you know, my face doesn't work," he said jokingly. "But other than that, everything's been pretty good."

Zrelak is no stranger to having to fight for his life as a two-time cancer survivor. However, he continues to move forward even through hardships.

"Never give up in life. No matter what punch you get thrown at you, you always get back up, dust yourself off, and keep moving forward," he said. "There's always going to be, you know, sometimes where it's like two steps back, one step forward. But it will always be better in the end."

Zrelak is still riding his skateboard to work, not letting the horrific crash stop him from living normally, but he hopes drivers pay more attention when they’re behind the wheel.

"Even if you think it's only going to take a second," he said. "A second is all it takes to ruin somebody's life and potentially ruin yours as well. Stay focused when you're driving."