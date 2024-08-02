2 winning Florida Lottery tickets worth combined $60K sold in Central Florida

Stream FOX 35:

Two of the four winning Fantasy 5 tickets for Thursday night's drawing were sold in Central Florida, according to the Florida Lottery.

Each of the four winning tickets is worth $29,517.11.

The winning numbers were 4-8-14-28-30.

Here's a look at where they were purchased across Florida:

Orlando : 7-Eleven, 2720 E. Robinson Street

Sanford : Publix, 4181 E. State Road 46 (Quick Pick)

Tallahassee: 5678 Capital Circle Northwest

Tallahassee: 5678 Capital Circle Northwest (Quick Pick, free ticket)

Fantasy 5 drawings are held daily at 1:05 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize.

