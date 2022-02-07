2 suspects in Neo-Nazi rally attack on UCF student to face judge

Two alleged Neo-Nazis accused of attacking a Jewish University of Central Florida student during a rally in Orlando will face a judge.

Three men were arrested for allegedly attacking a UCF student at a Neo-Nazi rally near the Waterford Lakes Town Center two weeks ago. The student says he was targeted because he's Jewish.

A third suspect was already in court this past weekend.

RELATED: Deputies: 3 arrested following violent outbreak at Neo-Nazi rally in Orlando

All three men were arrested outside of Orange County. FOX 35 is working to learn when they will be transferred back.

Burt Colucci appeared before a Polk County judge on Saturday morning. He's one of three men arrested in connection to an attack on the UCF student.

Colucci and Joshua Terrell face charges of battery with a hate crime enhancement. Jason Brown is charged with grand theft.

RELATED: UCF student says he was spit on, pepper-sprayed, punched after confronting Neo-Nazi group

The victim told FOX 35 he was in his car at a red light when he confronted the group wearing Nazi symbols. He believes they surrounded his car after seeing his Israeli license plate cover.

He says he was spit on, pepper-sprayed, and kicked.

The two men are set to face a judge Monday in Brevard County.

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.