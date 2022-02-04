Deputies: 3 arrested following violent outbreak at Neo-Nazi rally in Orlando

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested three people for an attack at an anti-Semitic rally in Central Florida.

Joshua Terrell, 46, and Burt Colucci, 45, are facing charges of battery with a hate crime enhancement.

Jason Brown, 47, is facing a charge of grand theft.

RELATED: UCF student says he was spit on, pepper-sprayed, punched after confronting Neo-Nazi group

In a tweet on Friday, Orange County Sheriff John Mina wrote that "We will not stand for hate in the community."

Deputies said they received calls of about 20 demonstrators at Alafaya Trail and Waterford Lakes Parkway last Saturday. The group was reported to be wearing clothes with Nazi insignia.

A Jewish man called deputies stating he had been pepper sprayed and his phone was stolen.

The group began yelling profanities and anti-Semitic slurs at cars passing by, according to an arrest affidavit.

The man told deputies he was driving on Alafaya Trail, when a group of demonstrators spat in his direction.

The victim stepped out his car and walked toward the demonstrators, showing them his Star of David charm.

A verbal argument then ensued which led to a protester referred to as "Grandfather," walking toward the victim's car.

Several demonstrators from the group approached the victim, and he was pepper sprayed and punched, according to an arrest affidavit.

During the violent outbreak, the victim's phone was knocked from his hand. He late found his phone in a storm drain.

A video captured Burt Colucci as the person who pepper sprayed the victim, according to the arrest affidavit.

A law tip and source information identified Jason Brown as being the person who stole the victim's phone and Joshua Terrell being the peron who punched the victim.

According to deputies, the suspects are known members of the National Socialist Movement.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.