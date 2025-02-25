2 shot, killed at Winter Springs apartment complex, officials say
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - Two people are dead following a shooting at an apartment complex in Winter Springs on Monday evening, according to officials.
What we know:
Shortly before 6 p.m., Winter Springs police officers responded to the complex located on Mosswood Circle regarding a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man and woman, both unresponsive, who had been shot. They were later pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
Investigators are working to determine the relationship between the two individuals and the circumstances leading up to the shooting.
Their identities have not been released, and it’s unclear whether they lived at the apartment.
Officials said all indications suggest the incident may be domestic in nature.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
