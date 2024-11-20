2 rescued manatees receiving care at SeaWorld Orlando

Two manatees are being nursed back to health at SeaWorld Orlando after separate rescues.

One is a calf that was found stranded in Brevard County, separated from its mother. The other was rescued from a drainage canal in North Carolina after being injured by a boat propeller.

Brant Gabriel, Curator of Rescue Operations at SeaWorld, said the manatee rescued in North Carolina is critically ill, but has started eating again and is receiving tube feedings and medication to address dehydration. The 855-pound, 9-foot-long manatee was rescued as temperatures dropped, with Gabriel stressing that if the animal had reached deeper waters, it may not have been recoverable.

MORE STORIES:

Meanwhile, the calf in Brevard County was found trapped in an area likely impacted by Hurricane Helene or Milton. Without its mother, the calf faces additional challenges learning essential survival skills.

These rescues add to the 52 manatees SeaWorld has cared for this year. Gabriel noted that most injuries to these animals are caused by human activities, such as boat collisions, and emphasized the importance of helping the species recover.

Currently, SeaWorld is caring for 30 manatees, with the ultimate goal of returning them to the wild.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: