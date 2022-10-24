2 people riding on motorcycle killed after colliding with car in Melbourne, police say

article

Police are investigating a crash in Melbourne that left two people riding on a motorcycle dead Sunday.

According to the Melbourne Police Department, motorcycle driver Daniel Revels and his passenger, Courtney Hamilton, died when their motorcycle collided with another car shortly after 6:15 p.m. in the area of Sarno Road and Croton Road.

In a news release, police said the car was traveling westbound on Sarno Road and the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Sarno Road and when both reached the intersection at Croton Road, officers said the car attempted to turn south in front of the motorcycle when the collision happened.

Revels died at the crash site, authorities said. Hamilton was taken to Melbourne Regional Hospital where she died of her injuries.

The 77-year-old woman driving the car was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. Police said it does not appear that drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash.