1 dead, 1 hurt after shooting at Denny's restaurant in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - One person is dead and another is hurt after a shooting at a Denny's restaurant in Orlando early Monday, according to police.
The Orlando Police Department said the incident happened around 3 a.m. at the location on T.G. Lee Boulevard, just north of the Orlando International Airport.
The person injured in the shooting is expected to be OK.
Officers said they have a suspect in custody. Their identity has not been released at this time.
Police are working to learn what led to the shooting.