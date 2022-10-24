1 dead, 1 hurt after shooting at Denny's restaurant in Orlando, police say

One person is dead and another is hurt after a shooting at a Denny's restaurant in Orlando early Monday, according to police.

The Orlando Police Department said the incident happened around 3 a.m. at the location on T.G. Lee Boulevard, just north of the Orlando International Airport.

The person injured in the shooting is expected to be OK.

Officers said they have a suspect in custody. Their identity has not been released at this time.

Police are working to learn what led to the shooting.