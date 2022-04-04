2 people, including child, injured in drive-by shooting at Orlando restaurant

Orlando police are searching for suspects after a drive-by shooting hurt two people, including a child, at a restaurant.

It happened early Sunday morning.

Witnesses told police a person in a car started firing shots as three people were walking into The Juicy Crab on Kirkman Road. Police say two people were hit, one adult and one child.

A woman who was in the restaurant's parking lot at the time of the shooting says she's shocked.

"You know, it's crazy because sometimes you sleep and don't see anything, and when you wake up you see everything and whoa! What's wrong over here, you know?"

The victims are expected to recover.

