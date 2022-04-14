2 men shot inside vehicle while parked at Orlando hotel, police say

article

Police said two people were shot Thursday afternoon inside a vehicle that was parked at an extended stay hotel in Orlando.

The shooting happened at the Home Suite Home hotel near E. Colonial Drive and Maguire Boulevard.

Two men – a driver and a passenger – were inside the vehicle when someone shot at them, according to a police spokesperson. Both men were taken to the hospital and are considered to be in stable condition.

The alleged shooter has not been identified. Police said the situation is "active." Officers have been seen by FOX 35 crews canvassing nearby neighborhoods.

Stay with FOX 35 for updates on this developing story.