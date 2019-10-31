2 Orlando officers injured in head-on collision

article

Two Orlando police officers were injured after being hit in a head-on collision early Thursday morning.

The wreck shut down part of the intersection at John Young Parkway and Colonial Drive.

Police said the accident happened at 2:40 a.m. when the marked SUV was traveling southbound on John Young Parkway and going through a green light on Colonial Drive. They said a small white sedan then made a left turn right into the path of the police cruise, hitting the patrol car head on.

Airbags were deployed and glass shattered all over the street. Police said the sedan did not have a green light and failed to yield.

Two officers were transported to a local hospital with various injuries. The driver responsible and the passenger in the other vehicle were also transported. Officials said all had non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation and we are working to get an update on everyone’s condition.

