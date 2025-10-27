2 killed in boat crash on St. Johns River, FWC says

The Brief A man and woman died in a two-boat crash in the St. Johns River Oct. 26. Both the man and woman were rescued from the water and were later declared dead. The operator and passenger of the second boat were unharmed, officials said.



Two people died after they were ejected into the St. Johns River following a two-boat crash Sunday, authorities said.

What we know:

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 to the east side of the St. Johns River in response to two boats colliding with each other, causing all four people – one operator and one passenger from each boat – to fall into the water, officials said.

The operator and passenger of one boat weren't injured, FWC said. The operator and passenger of the second boat were both later declared dead.

The 32-year-old female passenger was found unconscious in the water and was taken to the Lone Cabbage Fish Camp, then to a nearby hospital, where she later died, a FWC spokesperson said.

The operator of the boat, a 29-year-old man, was found by the FWC, Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and Orange County Sheriff’s Office dive teams Monday morning, officials said. He was pronounced dead, FWC said.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, Rockledge Police Department, Cocoa Fire Rescue, Rockledge Fire Rescue and Brevard Fire Rescue also responded to this incident.

What we don't know:

Officials have not publicly identified the man and woman who died.

At this time, there is no update on the investigation. The FWC did not say if anyone will be charged in connection to this incident.