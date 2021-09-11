2 K-9 deputies recovering after being shot by carjacking suspect

article

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said two K-9s are recovering after a carjacking suspect shot them.

It happened in the area of the Deltona Gardens Apartments and the Lowe's in Deltona.

Officials said the suspect was wounded when deputies returned fire.

It all started with the report of a carjacking at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

After deputies located the suspect vehicle, investigators said the driver ran out of the vehicle and into a wooded area.

Officials said one of the K-9s was shot at around 12:07 a.m. on Saturday and the second K-9 was shot at around 2:20 a.m.

Bodycam video captured the entire incident as it happened.

The raw, unedited version of the bodycam video released by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office contains language and graphic content.

On Saturday afternoon, the sheriff's office released images showing the K-9 deputies up and walking around as they recover.

The sheriff's office wrote on Facebook, "These guys are right back on their feet. Thank you all for your kind words and support!"

The photos feature both the dogs and their handlers.

Featured: K-9 Ax and Deputy Davis

Featured: K-9 Endo and Deputy Whitson

Featured: K-9 Endo

Featured: K-9 Endo

Featured: K-9 Ax

