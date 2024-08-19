2 injured in early morning shooting at Deltona home, deputies say

Stream FOX 35:

Two people were injured in an early morning shooting at a home in Deltona on Monday, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened minutes after 3 a.m. on Houston Drive.

When deputies arrived, they found two people with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the sheriff's office, the two victims lived in this home.

At this time, a suspect is not in custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story.

