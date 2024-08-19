Expand / Collapse search

2 injured in early morning shooting at Deltona home, deputies say

By
Published  August 19, 2024 5:50am EDT
Volusia County
FOX 35 Orlando

Stream FOX 35:

DELTONA, Fla. - Two people were injured in an early morning shooting at a home in Deltona on Monday, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. 

The incident happened minutes after 3 a.m. on Houston Drive. 

When deputies arrived, they found two people with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the sheriff's office, the two victims lived in this home. 

At this time, a suspect is not in custody. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

This is a developing story. 

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: