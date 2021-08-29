2 Florida troopers pass away from COVID-19, FHP says

article

The Florida Highway Patrol is mourning the loss of two of its own.

Trooper Sean Hryc and Compliance Investigator Ernie Brown both lost their fight with COVID-19 on Saturday.

Officials said that they were both valued members of the Florida Highway Patrol. Trooper Hryc served for more than 17 years and Investigator Brown for more than 30 years.

