2 Florida teens dead after trying to pass a pickup truck in Lake County: FHP

Two teenage boys were killed in a crash after colliding with a pickup truck in Lake County Tuesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. at Goose Prairie Road and Felkins Road in Leesburg.

Authorities said a 17-year-old driver and a 16-year-old passenger were traveling in a Jeep Wrangler behind a Ford F-150 eastbound on Goose Prairie Road.

At some point, the 17-year-old entered the westbound lane to try to pass the pickup truck – in a no-passing zone – but attempted to reenter the eastbound lane after seeing an oncoming car in the westbound lane.

When he tried to reenter the lane, the Wrangler collided with the pickup truck, causing the Wrangler to overturn several times before colliding with a wire fence, FHP said.

Both teenagers died at the scene. They were wearing seat belts, the FHP release stated.

The 38-year-old driver of the pickup truck was not hurt in the crash and remained at the scene.