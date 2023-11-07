Motorcyclist arrested after crashing bike with 2 children on board in Winter Park: FHP

article

A woman is facing charges after she reportedly crashed a motorcycle with two children on board in Winter Park over the weekend, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

Troopers arrested the 20-year-old Neoni Branford on a second-degree felony charge of child neglect with bodily harm and a misdemeanor charge of operating a motorcycle without a license.

The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday on Riverbrook Drive.

According to FHP, the motorcyclist was going around a curve when she "failed to drive in a safe and prudent manner" and lost control. As a result, the motorcycle crashed into the back of a car which caused that vehicle to crash into another car.

Two children – a 12-year-old and a 9-year-old – were occupants of the motorcycle at the time of the crash. The 9-year-old fractured her leg in the collision, troopers said.

FHP said Branford did not have a motorcycle license, did not have any insurance and had no protective equipment.

Court records show she also received traffic citations including for traveling with more persons than the bike was designed for.